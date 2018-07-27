HCL Technologies' quarterly profit beats Street

(Reuters) - India’s HCL Technologies Ltd beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Friday as it added more high-net worth clients and clocked strong growth at its software services business.

People walk in front of the HCL Technologies Ltd office at Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 24.31 billion rupees ($353.73 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 22.11 billion rupees, India's fourth largest IT company said bit.ly/2mPnQAq. Analysts were expecting 22.96 billion rupees, as per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from operations rose 14.2 percent to 138.78 billion rupees led largely by a 15.6 percent jump in its software services unit, its main revenue generator.

($1 = 68.7250 Indian rupees)