HD Supply to sell Waterworks unit for $2.5 bln

June 6 (Reuters) - HD Supply Holdings, which is one of the largest industrial distributors in North America, said on Tuesday it would sell its Waterworks unit to private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $2.5 billion in cash.

Waterworks is the largest U.S. provider of water and sewer products to contractors and municipalities.

The companies expect to close the transaction in the third quarter, subject to customary regulatory approvals. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)