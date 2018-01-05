FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's HDBank opens 22 pct above IPO price on market debut
January 5, 2018 / 3:41 AM / a day ago

Vietnam's HDBank opens 22 pct above IPO price on market debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s HDBank made its stock exchange debut on Friday, opening 21.9 percent higher than its initial public offering (IPO) in which the lender raised $300 million.

The stock opened at 39,000 dong ($1.72) a share on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed. That compared with its Dec. 22 IPO price of 32,000 dong.

The exchange allows a stock to trade within 20 percent of its listing price on its debut, and within 7 percent thereafter.

HDBank, formally Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank, emerged from the IPO with a value of around 32.4 trillion dong ($1.43 billion).

Those buying shares in the IPO included over 76 foreign investors such as Japan’s Credit Saison Co Ltd, Germany’s Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Vietnam Opportunities Fund.

On Tuesday, HDBank said it expects 2017 pre-tax profit of 2.4 trillion dong.

The bank’s vice chairwoman is Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, the billionaire founder and chairwoman of Vietnam’s largest private airline, Vietjet Aviation JSC.

$1 = 22,710 dong Reporting by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
