FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
April 21, 2018 / 12:24 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

HDFC Bank fourth-quarter net profit rises 20.3 percent to record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd, the second-biggest Indian lender by assets, on Saturday reported fourth-quarter net profit rose about a fifth to a record, although its bad loans ticked up.

A bird flies past a window of a HDFC Bank branch office in Mumbai, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

Net profit rose 20.3 percent to 47.99 billion rupees ($724.92 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 39.9 billion rupees a year ago, the bank said.

Analysts had on average expected a net profit of 48.43 billion rupees for the most valuable Indian bank with a market capitalisation of about $77 billion, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.3 percent at end-March, compared with 1.29 percent in the previous quarter and 1.05 percent a year earlier.

($1 = 66.2000 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Abhirup Roy, Devidutta Tripathy and Vishal Sridhar; Editing by Andrew Bolton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.