July 21, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

HDFC Bank posts 18.2 percent rise in net profit in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd posted a 18.2 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Saturday on higher interest and fee income, though it missed analysts’ estimates.

A bird flies past a window of a HDFC Bank branch office in Mumbai, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

Net profit rose to 46.01 billion rupees ($669.43 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 38.94 billion rupees a year ago, India’s second-biggest lender by assets said in a statement.

Analysts had on average expected a net profit of 47.66 billion rupees for the bank that has the highest market capitalisation in the sector at nearly $85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.33 percent at end-June, versus 1.3 percent at end-March.

($1 = 68.7300 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee in Mumbai and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar amnd Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
