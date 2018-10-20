FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Money News
October 20, 2018 / 11:37 AM / in an hour

HDFC Bank reports record profit for July-September quarter

1 Min Read

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd has reported record profit for the three months ending Sept. 30 broadly in line with expectations, helped by higher interest and fee income.

A private security guard moves past a signboard of a HDFC Bank automated teller machine (ATM) in New Delhi, India, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Net profit rose to 50.05 billion rupees ($682.16 million) for the quarter ended Sept 30, from 41.51 billion rupees a year ago, India’s biggest lender by market capitalisation said in a statement. Fifteen analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 50.30 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Asset quality was largely stable, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans standing at 1.33 percent at the end of September, unchanged from the previous quarter and from 1.26 percent in the same period last year.

($1 = 73.3700 rupees)

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru and Neha Dasgupta in New Delhi. Editing by Jane Merriman

