FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 21, 2018 / 5:31 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Bulgaria reports outbreak of virulent bird flu

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - An outbreak of a virulent bird flu virus has spread to a farm in southern Bulgaria, the Balkan country’s food safety agency said on Friday.

A three-kilometer protection zone was set around the farm in the village of Trilistnik, near Bulgaria’s second-largest city of Plovdiv and the sale of eggs and the movement of domestic, wild and other birds was banned within it, the agency said in a statement.

The agency said that all contaminated 43,000 hens at the farm would be culled in a humane manner.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.