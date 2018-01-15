India reports highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu in Karnataka - OIE

PARIS (Reuters) - India has reported an outbreak of a highly contagious bird flu virus near Bengaluru in Karnataka, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing a report from the Indian agriculture ministry.

The H5N8 virus was detected on Dec. 26 among birds in the village of Dasarahalli, killing 9 out of 951 birds. The others were culled, the Paris-based OIE said in a report posted on its website.

No details were given on the type of birds involved.