India reports highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu in Karnataka - OIE
January 15, 2018 / 3:57 PM / in 19 hours

India reports highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu in Karnataka - OIE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - India has reported an outbreak of a highly contagious bird flu virus near Bengaluru in Karnataka, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing a report from the Indian agriculture ministry.

The H5N8 virus was detected on Dec. 26 among birds in the village of Dasarahalli, killing 9 out of 951 birds. The others were culled, the Paris-based OIE said in a report posted on its website.

No details were given on the type of birds involved.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
