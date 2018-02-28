FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
World News
February 28, 2018 / 5:14 PM / Updated a day ago

Netherlands confirms highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The Netherlands confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu at a farm in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday, citing a report from the Dutch ministry of Economic Affairs.

The virus was found on Feb. 24 at a farm of 37,866 birds in Olderkerk, in Groningen province, killing 230 of them, the report, posted on the website of the Paris-based OIE, said.

The remaining birds were all slaughtered, it said.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.