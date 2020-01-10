Slovakia reports outbreak of H5N8 bird flu - OIE

PARIS (Reuters) - Slovakia has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus among backyard poultry in the western part of the country, the first such outbreak in nearly three years, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday.

The virus infected three out of a flock of 22 poultry birds in Nitra, the Paris-based OIE said, citing a report from Slovakia’s agriculture ministry.

The rest of the flock was slaughtered, it said.