World News
March 25, 2020 / 11:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Canadian legislators break deadlock, vote for coronavirus aid

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - After almost a day of wrangling Canada’s House of Commons agreed early on Wednesday to approve a C$27 billion ($18.8 billion)stimulus bill to help people and businesses deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The bill - which also includes C$55 billion in the form of tax deferrals - must now be approved by the unelected Senate, which will meet later on Wednesday. Government officials say they anticipate senators will quickly approve the measures.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below