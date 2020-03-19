Austria's public traffic down 90%, corona infections up 25% day-to-day

A man rides an escalator at "Karlsplatz“ underground station during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA (Reuters) - The strict restrictions in public life in Austria have led to a 90% decrease in public traffic and a 45% fall in individual traffic, health minister Rudolf Anschober said on Thursday.

Train connections to Switzerland have been suspended, and trains to Germany only take German citizens, said rail operator OBB.

Despite drastic measures, the number of new coronavirus infections rose 25% day-to-day and Tyrol remains a hotspot, Anschober said, urging all Austrians to adhere to the introduced restrictions.