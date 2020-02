Japan's new Health, Labour and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan on Thursday confirmed its first coronavirus death, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said.

The victim was a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa prefecture, which borders on Tokyo, Kato told a news conference. He did not give further details.