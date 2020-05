PARIS (Reuters) - French biotech group Abivax (ABVX.PA) said on Monday German regulators had approved a trial to test its ‘ABX464’ product to help COVID-19 patients, following earlier French regulatory approval.

Abivax said it received funding of 36 million euros ($39.20 million) from French state bank BPIfrance for the product, and added it hoped to win regulatory approval in other countries such as Belgium, Britain, Italy and Spain.