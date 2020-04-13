Economic News
April 13, 2020 / 9:01 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

ADB triples rescue package to $20 billion for developing members to fight coronavirus

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank announced on Monday it was tripling the size of its rescue package to $20 billion to help developing countries in Asia counter the severe macroeconomic and health effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

It previously announced an initial $6.5 billion in financial support to developing countries in the region for their immediate responses to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The additional $13.5 billion package, the ADB said, includes about $2.5 billion in concessional and grant resources.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below