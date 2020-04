IMF, World Bank disburse funds to help countries battle pandemic

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank are providing emergency funds to developing and low-income countries across the world to strengthen their efforts to battle the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Public health workers use disinfectant to clean a street as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, La Paz, Bolivia, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Claure/Files

Following is a list of countries slated to receive funds from the two institutions’ emergency facilities, or as augmentation of existing programs, sorted by region:

AFRICA

Burkina Faso - $115.3 million (IMF)

Burundi - $5 million (World Bank)

Cabo Verde - $5 million (World Bank)

Chad - $115 million (IMF)

Democratic Republic of Congo - $47.2 million (World Bank)

Djibouti - $5 million (World Bank)

Ethiopia - $82.6 million (World Bank)

Gabon - $147 million (IMF)

Gambia - $10 million (World Bank) and $21.3 million (IMF)

Ghana - $35 million (World Bank) and $1 billion (IMF)

Ivory Coast - $886.2 million (IMF)

Kenya - $50 million (World Bank)

Liberia - $7.5 million

Madagascar - $166 million (IMF)

Mali - $25.8 million (World Bank)

Malawi - $37 million (World Bank)

Mauritania - $5.2 million (World Bank)

Morocco - $275 million (World Bank)

Niger - $114.5 million (IMF) and $13.95 million (World Bank)

Rwanda - $109.4 million (IMF) and $14.25 million (World Bank)

Sao Tome and Principe - $2.5 million (World Bank)

Senegal - $442 million (IMF) and $20 million (World Bank)

Sierra Leone - $7.5 million (World Bank)

South Sudan - $7.6 million (World Bank)

Tunisia - $745 million (IMF)

ASIA

Afghanistan - $100.4 million (World Bank)

Bangladesh - $100 million (World Bank)

Cambodia - $20 million (World Bank)

India - $1 billion (World Bank)

Kyrgyzstan - $120.9 million (IMF)

Laos - $18 million (World Bank)

Maldives - $7.3 million (World Bank)

Mongolia - $26.9 million (World Bank) and $2.2 million (World Bank)

Nepal - $29 million (World Bank)

Pakistan - $200 million (World Bank) and $1.39 billion (IMF)

Papua New Guinea - $20 million (World Bank)

Philippines - $500 million (World Bank)

Samoa - $5.1 million (World Bank)

Sri Lanka - $128.6 million (World Bank)

Tajikistan - $11.3 million (World Bank)

LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

Argentina - $35 million (World Bank)

Bolivia - $327 million (IMF) and $20 million (World Bank)

Colombia - $250 million (World Bank)

Dominican Republic - $150 million (World Bank)

Ecuador - $20 million (World Bank)

El Salvador $389 million (IMF) and $20 million (World Bank)

Haiti - $20 million (World Bank) and $111.6 million (IMF)

Honduras - $143 million (IMF) and $139 million (World Bank)

Paraguay - $20 million (World Bank)

MIDDLE EAST

Egypt - $7.9 million (World Bank)

Lebanon - $40 million (World Bank)

West Bank and Gaza - $5.8 million (World Bank)

Yemen - $26.9 million (World Bank)

EUROPE AND CENTRAL ASIA

Albania - $190.5 million (IMF)

Armenia - $3 million (World Bank)

Georgia - $200 million (IMF)

Kazakhstan - $10 million (World Bank)

Kosovo - $56.5 million (IMF)

Moldova - $235 million (IMF)

North Macedonia - $191.83 million (IMF)

Romania - $441 million (World Bank)