Economic News
June 17, 2020 / 4:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China-backed AIIB approves $750 million loan for India's COVID-19 response

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is seen under construction in Beijing, China May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a loan of $750 million to help India battle the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on vulnerable households, the bank said on Wednesday.

The project, co-financed by the Asian Development Bank, aims to strengthen economic aid for businesses, expand social safety nets and bolster healthcare.

In May, AIIB approved a $500 million loan to assist India’s emergency response to the pandemic. Both loans are part of a $10 billion funding facility the AIIB has announced to help public and private sectors fight the outbreak.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below