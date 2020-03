Two Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircrafts are seen on the ground as Air Canada Embraer aircraft flies in the background at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Air Canada is set to lay off more than 5,100 members of its cabin crews because of a decline in flights following the coronavirus outbreak, CBC News reported here late on Thursday.

Air Canada has “no choice” but to cut staff, calling the move “difficult but necessary,” CBC reported, citing a letter from the airline’s vice president of in-flight service, Renee Smith-Valade.