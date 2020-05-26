Airlines crumble around the globe amid coronavirus pandemic

(Reuters) - The coronavirus crisis, which has virtually grounded global air traffic since March, has pushed several struggling airlines over the edge.

FILE PHOTO: Flight attendants photograph a plane landing at Reagan National Airport during the coronavirus crisis while on a layover in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Chile’s LATAM Airlines Group SA on May 26 became the largest carrier so far to seek an emergency reorganisation during the pandemic.

Below is a list of airlines that have ceased operations since the start of this year:

EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Air Italy

Investors in Italy’s second-largest airline agreed on Feb. 11 to place the struggling carrier into liquidation citing market problems.

AtlasGlobal

The Turkish airline suspended all operations on Feb. 13 and later applied for bankruptcy.

FlyBe

British regional airline said on March 5 it had entered into administration as the already struggling carrier failed to withstand the plunge in travel demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

BRA Braathens Regional Airlines

The Swedish airline applied for a court-administered reorganisation after demand plunged due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, it said on its website on April 6.

Air Mauritius

The flag carrier of Mauritius entered voluntary administration on April 22 after coronavirus-related disruptions made it impossible for the airline to meet its financial obligations for the foreseeable future, its board said.

NORTH AMERICA

Miami Air International

The Florida-based charter airline Miami Air filed for bankruptcy on March 24 and ceased operations on May 8, according to local media.

Trans States Airlines

The United Airlines affiliate, which flew under the United Express brand, was the first U.S. carrier to suspended operations on April 1 amid the coronavirus crisis.

The airline had already been planning to shut down by the end of 2020, consolidating its operations with ExpressJet Airlines, another of United’s regional carriers, according to Business Insider.

Compass Airlines

The carrier, which flew as American Eagle and Delta Connection, ceased operations in April after an effort to find a new partnership fell through in light of the COVID-19 crisis, USA Today has reported.

RavnAir Group

The largest regional carrier in Alaska said on May 20 it had conditional approval from the U.S. Treasury to seek federal aid under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), as it looks for buyers to purchase the entire group. RavnAir filed for bankruptcy on April 5 after it grounded all of its 72 planes.

LATIN AMERICA

Avianca

Colombia-based airline Avianca filed for bankruptcy on May 10 after failing to meet a bond payment deadline and as its pleas for assistance from Colombia’s government over the coronavirus crisis met with a tepid response.

LATAM Airlines

Latin America’s largest airline LATAM Airlines Group SA said on May 26 that the company and its affiliates in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and the United States had filed for bankruptcy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TAME

Ecuador’s flag carrier said on May 21 it had entered into a liquidation phase, as the government decided to shut down the state-owned company.

ASIA & PACIFIC

Virgin Australia

The Australian air carrier said on May 22 it had been granted formal recognition of its voluntary administration process in Australia.