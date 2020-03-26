Mid-market airlines most vulnerable in the current environment - OAG analyst

A plane takes off over London, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

DUBAI (Reuters) - Mid-market airlines are the most vulnerable in the current environment as carriers struggle to contain the financial impact of the coronavirus, a senior analyst at aviation data firm OAG said on Thursday.

“There will be casualties ... what I would term the mid-market airlines,” John Grant said in an online briefing.

“Those who are not operating in a niche environment with public service obligations or other such structures, or are not of scale and mass are, I think, those that will be most vulnerable.”