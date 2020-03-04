Trump meets with U.S. airline officials amid coronavirus outbreak

FILE PHOTO: A plane approaching Leeds Bradford airport passes in front of the sun during the second test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Representatives from some of the nation’s top airlines met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying they have stepped up their cleaning and other procedures amid concerns about the coronavirus.

Representatives from Southwest Airlines Co , United Airlines , American Airlines and JetBlue , among others, attended the meeting at the White House with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other top U.S. officials.

Trump said the airlines would be hit from a fall in overseas travel related to the virus but said there were some benefits to Americans staying in the United States for domestic travel. He said the executives had not asked for financial assistance to make up for the hit to their businesses.

United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz said his airline had promoted fist bumps as a way of greeting each other to reduce hand-to-hand contacts.

Alaska Air Group Chief Executive Brad Tilden said the whole industry had made changes to cleaning and onboard sanitation on planes.

American Airlines Group Chief Executive Doug Parker said American had offered flexibility to passengers who wanted to change their travel plans because of the disease.