May 18, 2020 / 3:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Amazon's French warehouses to resume work with 30% of staff on Tuesday - unions

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Files

PARIS (Reuters) - Amazon’s French warehouses are set to re-open on Tuesday with about 30% of employees, three union officials said, following an agreement with staff representatives last week.

The e-commerce giant’s six French warehouses have been closed since April 16 after court rulings that ordered it to restrict deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic or face hefty fines.

A spokeswoman for Amazon declined to comment on the proportion of employees resuming work in warehouses on Tuesday.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Sarah White

