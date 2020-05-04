France rejects Amazon's request for unemployment schemes at six sites

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, April 22, 2020 after Amazon extended the closure of its French warehouses until April 25 included, following dispute with unions over health protection measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government has rejected Amazon’s request to tap a state partial unemployment scheme for employees at its six warehouses in the country, a spokeswoman for the labour ministry said on Monday.

The e-commerce giant has shut its six French warehouses, which employ about 10,000 people on permanent and interim contracts, since April 16 after court rulings ordered it to limit deliveries to a list of essential goods during the coronavirus pandemic or face fines.

Amazon did not immediately return calls seeking comment. AFP first reported the rejection of Amazon’s request to the labour ministry.