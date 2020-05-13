Amazon extends temporary raise in pay through May 30
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, April 22, 2020 after Amazon extended the closure of its French warehouses until April 25 included, following dispute with unions over health protection measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Files
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it would extend the temporary increase in its hourly pay and double the overtime pay through May 30, bringing its total salary cost for hourly employees to nearly $800 million.
Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi