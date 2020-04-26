Argentina extends coronavirus quarantine until May 10

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Argentina will extend a mandatory nationwide quarantine period until May 10 in a bid to combat the advance of the coronavirus, the office of President Alberto Fernandez said in statement Saturday.
The government-imposed shelter-in-place measure, in effect since mid-March, was set to expire on Sunday.
The country has recorded 3,780 coronavirus cases with 185 deaths, a modest tally that compares favorably with neighbors Peru, Chile and Brazil.
