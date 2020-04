Argentina extends coronavirus quarantine until May 10

A general view of Fuerte Apache during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina April 23, 2020. Picture taken Argentina April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/Files

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Argentina will extend a mandatory nationwide quarantine period until May 10 in a bid to combat the advance of the coronavirus, the office of President Alberto Fernandez said in statement Saturday.

The government-imposed shelter-in-place measure, in effect since mid-March, was set to expire on Sunday.

The country has recorded 3,780 coronavirus cases with 185 deaths, a modest tally that compares favorably with neighbors Peru, Chile and Brazil.