Armenian PM Pashinyan says he has recovered from COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) hold a joint news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday he and his whole family had recovered from COVID-19, a week after disclosing the results of a positive test for the novel coronavirus.

“We have just got the results of the repeated [COVID] tests of our family. The results are negative for all of us,” Pashinyan wrote on social media, adding that he had fully returned to work.

Armenia, the worst-affected country in the South Caucasus region, had registered 13,325 coronavirus infections and 211 deaths as of Monday.