MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenia and Russia will restrict the transit of people between the countries for two weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the press office of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday.

The transport of goods will continue and citizens of the two countries will be allowed to return to their respective homelands.