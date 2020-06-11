Money News
Emergent BioSolutions signs $87 million deal to make AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in U.S

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc said on Thursday it signed a $87 million deal to make AstraZeneca Plc’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, as the British drugmaker looks to ramp up its efforts to bring a vaccine to the market.

Under the agreement, Emergent will help with services involving development and analytical testing and will reserve some of its large-scale manufacturing capacity through 2020 for the vaccine.

Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

