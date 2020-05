FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a joint press conference held with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the country’s relationship with China “mutually beneficial” on Friday, amid an intensifying row with Beijing over a proposed international inquiry into the coronavirus outbreak.

China, Australia’s No.1 trading partner, has accused Canberra of “petty tricks” in the dispute that could affect diplomatic and economic ties between the countries.