Australia strengthens self isolation rules for returning citizens as coronavirus spreads

An escalator is seen in an empty mall, after New South Wales began shutting down non-essential businesses and moving toward harsh penalties to enforce self-isolation to avoid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday tightened enforcement on self isolation for thousands of citizens returning from overseas, saying states and territories would quarantine all arrivals in hotels.

The Australian Defence Force would also be deployed to help enforce the self-isolation rules, Morrison said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Australia surpassed 3,000 on Friday from less than 100 at the start of March, according to health authorities, raising fears about a wider spread in the community. The country has reported 13 deaths from the pandemic so far.