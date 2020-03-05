Australia bans travellers from South Korea in bid to slow coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk by Flinders Street Station after cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will ban the arrival of foreigners from South Korea and conduct enhanced screenings of travellers from Italy to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

Morrison said Australia will also extend the travel ban on foreigners arriving from mainland China and Iran.

“It affords the best protection and enables us to

slow down the rate of transmission,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.