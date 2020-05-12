World News
May 12, 2020 / 6:29 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Australian Treasurer tested for COVID-19 after coughing in parliament

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says he was tested for COVID-19 and is isolation awaiting the result after he coughed repeatedly during a speech in parliament on Tuesday.

Frydenberg said he had a dry mouth and a cough when delivering a statement on impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy and budget.

In a statement, Frydenberg said he consulted with the deputy chief medical officer who “advised me that out of an abundance of caution it was prudent I be tested for COVID-19”.

Frydenberg said he expects to receive the test results on Wednesday.

