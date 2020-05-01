World News
May 1, 2020 / 1:54 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Australia to consider next Friday easing of coronavirus containment measures

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will consider next Friday whether to relax coronavirus-related mobility restrictions, as the growth rate of new infections slows, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday following a national cabinet meeting.

Morrison urged Australians to download an app aimed at tracing contacts of COVID-19 patients, saying it was a pre-condition to relaxing the containment measures.

Australia has reported about 6,700 COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths, significantly below the levels reported in the United States, Britain and Europe. Growth in new infections has slowed to less 0.5% a day, compared to 25% a month ago.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

