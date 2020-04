Azeri law enforcement officers and a serviceman practice social distancing as they check documents of a man after the authorities imposed restrictions on movement to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Baku, Azerbaijan April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan will keep its borders closed until May 31 to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government said on Wednesday.

The former Soviet republic in the South Caucasus has so far recorded 1,717 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths from the virus.