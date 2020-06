Police officers wearing face masks are seen outside the Xinfadi wholesale market, which has been closed for business after new coronavirus infections were detected, in Beijing, China June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing should expand the scope of nucleic acid testing for the new coronavirus in and the scope of sampling in the Chinese capital, a city government spokesman said on Sunday.

He told a news conference Beijing has entered an “extraordinary period” after the city reported a record 36 confirmed new cases of the virus for Saturday.