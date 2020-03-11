First coronavirus death in Belgium, Belga news agency says
A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020/Files
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium’s health ministry reported on Wednesday the first coronavirus death in the country, Belga news agency said citing a statement.
The government statement said the patient was 90 years old.
