Money News
April 2, 2020 / 2:06 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Planemakers brace for sharp cuts in wide-body output - sources

1 Min Read

An Airbus A350 jet airliner is seen through sunlight during a demonstration flight at the MAKS-2019 air show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/Files

WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) - Planemakers are looking at drastic cuts in wide-body production amid a slump in demand for the industry’s largest jetliners, manufacturing and supplier sources said on Thursday.

Deliveries of long-range jets like the Boeing 777 or 787 and Airbus A350 or A330 have been particularly badly hit as airlines seek deferrals and many withhold progress payments.

“At a minimum, the (Boeing (BA.N)) rate could fall by at least half,” one industry source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Airbus (AIR.PA) also faces likely cuts in wide-body jet production, but no decision has been taken, the sources said.

Both planemakers declined comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson, Tim Hepher; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below