White House convenes meeting after Brazilian president's positive coronavirus test: Fox

A TV shows Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a statement about coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, at a bar in Rio de Janeiro's outskirts, Brazil, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday is convening an urgent meeting after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with U.S. President Donald Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus, Fox Business Network reported on Friday.

Fox News also reported that Bolsonaro’s test for COVID-19 had come back positive, but gave no source.

Representatives for the White House did not immediately response to a request for comment on the reports.