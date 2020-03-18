Brazil's ground transportation watchdog suspends international bus rides for 60 days

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s ground transportation regulator, ANTT, will suspend international bus travel for 60 days, the official gazette said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken to “tackle a public health emergency of international importance due to the coronavirus,” the agency added, without providing details such as the number of lines or passengers affected.

The resolution, which can be prolonged for 60 more days, includes international bus rides carried out by Brazilian and foreign companies.