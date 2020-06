A man takes a picture of a graffiti depciting a cleaner wearing protective gear spraying viruses with the face of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil has registered 850,514 confirmed cases of new coronavirus and the total death toll reached 42,720, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

Brazil registered 21,704 new cases over the last 24 hours and 892 deaths.