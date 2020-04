Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel holds the daily Covid-19 Press Conference with NPCC Chairman Martin Hewitt and NHS Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis in 10 Downing Street, London, Britain April 11, 2020. Pippa Fowles/No 10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Paedophiles are seeking to exploit the fact that children are increasingly going online to meet friends and do school lessons on their computers during the coronavirus crisis, Britain’s interior minister Priti Patel said on Saturday.