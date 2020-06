A British Airways Embraer ERJ-170STD aircraft lands next to a EasyJet plane ready for take off at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair have launched legal action against the UK government’s quarantine policy, asking for a judicial review to be heard as soon as possible, a statement from BA’s parent IAG said.

The airlines said earlier this week they would club together to try to end the 14-day quarantine rule for international arrivals which they say will deter travel and threaten more jobs.