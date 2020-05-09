UK test-and-trace app trial on Isle of Wight "going well" - minister

Britain's Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps speaks during a daily digital news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 24, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - A trial of Britain’s proposed coronavirus test-and-trace app being conducted on the Isle of Wight off the coast of southern England is going well, Transort Secretary Grant Shapps said on Saturday.

“The trial in the Isle of Wight of that tracking app, the NHSX app designed to help assist people, is going well. People have been downloading it enthusiastically and I know that the plan is later in the month to make it more widely available as well,” Shapps said at the government’s daily news briefing.