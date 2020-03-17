UK to ramp up business support as coronavirus hammers economy

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will on Tuesday unveil additional help for businesses hurt by the coronavirus outbreak after the government told people to avoid pubs, clubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres, raising the risk of companies collapsing.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak, who last week announced support for business alongside emergency moves by the Bank of England, is expected to announce new measures at a daily government news conference, a finance ministry source said.

In his first budget statement to parliament last week, Sunak announced 30 billion pounds ($37 billion) of measures to support public healthcare, affected businesses and provide broader economic stimulus in the face of the coronavirus.

Adam Marshall, the director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said the government needed to take further steps.

“Government has got to do more on the upfront costs facing businesses. Banks have got to do more to get support to the front line. And also I think the UK has to do more to coordinate a global economic response,” he told the BBC.

Suspension of tax bills would be the most useful immediate step, he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that his government would guarantee 300 billion euros worth of loans, and promised that no French company of any size would be allowed to collapse.

Britain has 1.8 trillion pounds of public sector debt, equivalent to about 80% of GDP, lower than many other advanced economies. But debt can rise sharply during downturns. Before the 2008 financial crisis, the debt burden stood at 34%.

The increase in debt largely reflected the long-lasting economic slowdown and reduced tax revenue.

Britain spent about 137 billion pounds to provide support to banks during the crisis, but most of this cost was recouped and the longer-term net direct cost was nearer 27 billion pounds. There were also 1 trillion pound of loan guarantees.

British companies have already been hit by the latest crisis.

The world’s biggest catering firm Compass Group warned on Tuesday that its half-yearly operating profit would be lower than expected after European and North American governments and businesses sought to contain the spread of the virus.

New Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey promised more “prompt action” by the central bank on Monday, less than a week after an emergency rate cut by the BoE as the scale of the coronavirus hit to the economy became clearer.

Investors are watching out for another rate cut, possibly before the BoE’s next scheduled announcement on March 26, even though its room for manoeuvre has been reduced by last week’s action when its benchmark lending rate was cut to 0.25%.

The central bank is also expected to expand its 435 billion-pound government bond buying programme.

“We expect more easing on the monetary and fiscal fronts,” JP Morgan economist Allan Monks said. “These actions will cushion the economic hit rather than meaningfully offset it.”

