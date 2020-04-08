UK government to hold emergency response meeting to discuss lockdown review

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will hold an emergency response meeting, known as Cobra, on Thursday to discuss how it should deal with a review on lockdown measures, finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

“There will be a Cobra meeting tomorrow chaired by the first secretary of state involving the devolved administrations to talk about the approach to the review,” he said, when asked during a news conference about the length of the lockdown.

“We committed that there would be a review in and around three weeks. That review will be based on the evidence and the data provided by SAGE,” he said, referring to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.