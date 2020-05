People walk by an advertising bill board of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kentish Town following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given his full support to his senior adviser Dominic Cummings after he travelled 400 km (250 miles) to northern England while his wife showed COVID-19 symptoms.

“I can tell you that the PM provides Mr Cummings with his full support,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told reporters.