Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens the Hidden Harms Summit via Zoom from the White Room of 10 Downing Street during COVID-19 in London, Britain May 21, 2020. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he was standing by senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who is under pressure to resign over a journey he made during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I believe that in every respect he has acted responsibly and legally,” Johnson told a news conference.