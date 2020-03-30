UK PM Johnson's senior adviser Cummings has coronavirus symptoms - Daily Mail

FILE PHOTO: Dominic Cummings, special adviser for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaves his home, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, has symptoms of coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, the Daily Mail’s political editor said on Monday.

“Dominic Cummings has developed symptoms of coronavirus over the weekend and is now self-isolating,” Jason Groves said. “No 10 source says he remains ‘in contact’.”

Johnson on Friday became the first leader of a major world power to test positive for the virus. His health minister, Matt Hancock, also tested positive and the government’s chief medical adviser, Chris Whitty, is self-isolating.

Britain initially took an approach to containing the spread of the disease that was modest in comparison to European countries such as Italy.

But Johnson imposed stringent controls after projections showed a quarter of a million people could die.