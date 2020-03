A pedestrian walks past an advertisement for 'Panicky in the UK' displayed on a phone box in the Soho district after they closed because of the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - A further 47 people have died in the United Kingdom after testing positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 281, the government said on Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 5,683 from 5,018 on Saturday.