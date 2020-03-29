All parts of UK now on emergency footing to fight coronavirus - minister

LONDON (Reuters) - All parts of Britain are on an emergency footing the likes of which have not been seen since World War Two in the fight against coronavirus, with strategic coordination centres being set up across the country, housing minister Robert Jenrick said.

“All parts of the country are now on an emergency footing,” he said at a news conference on Sunday.

“This is an unprecedented step in peacetime. We haven’t done anything like this since the Second World War.”